J.P. Nadda Highlights India’s Expanding Medical Education and Healthcare Milestones at AIIMS 50th Convocation

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, delivered an inspiring address at the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, celebrating decades of excellence in medical education, research, and public health service.

A Milestone for AIIMS and Indian Medical Education

Congratulating the 326 graduating students, Shri Nadda lauded AIIMS for its unmatched role in shaping India’s healthcare landscape. “AIIMS has carved out a unique identity in medical sciences, training, and healthcare delivery — not only in India but globally,” he said, emphasizing its reputation as a hub of academic brilliance and innovation.

The Minister praised the dedication of AIIMS faculty and staff who have upheld the institution’s legacy through advanced medical research and compassionate patient care. He urged the new graduates to serve society with empathy and integrity, upholding the highest ethical standards while embracing innovation to address emerging healthcare challenges.

Expansion of Medical Infrastructure and Training

Reflecting on the transformative journey of Indian medical education over the past decade, Shri Nadda highlighted that India has expanded from just one AIIMS in the previous century to 23 AIIMS institutions across the nation today, a testament to the government’s vision of equitable access to quality healthcare and education.

In the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in India has more than doubled from 387 to 819, and the number of undergraduate medical seats surged from 51,000 to 1,29,000. Postgraduate seats have also increased from 31,000 to 78,000, with plans to add another 75,000 seats in the next five years. These efforts aim to ensure that every region has skilled healthcare professionals to meet local and national demands.

Significant Progress in Public Health

Shri Nadda cited India’s achievements in improving key health indicators. Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) declined from 130 to 88, while Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) reduced from 39 to 27, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) data. Additionally, Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) dropped by 42% and 39%, respectively—both surpassing global averages.

The Minister also drew attention to the progress in combating infectious diseases, noting that tuberculosis (TB) incidence fell by 17.7%, more than double the global average of 8.3%, as highlighted in The Lancet Report. These achievements, he said, demonstrate the effectiveness of India’s multi-pronged approach toward preventive healthcare and disease elimination.

Encouragement for Research and Ethical Practice

In his concluding remarks, Shri Nadda urged graduates to continue their pursuit of knowledge through academic research and innovation. “Carry forward the AIIMS legacy with professional excellence and ethical integrity,” he advised. He emphasized lifelong learning and collaboration as essential pillars of a strong healthcare system, encouraging doctors to contribute to the vision of a healthier and more equitable India.

A Call for Nation-Building through Knowledge

Prof. V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the moral responsibility of healthcare professionals to give back to society. “As you move forward, let excellence be your daily practice and innovation your guiding principle,” he said. Prof. Paul encouraged graduates to consider careers in academia to train and inspire future medical professionals, aligning their work with the national vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He reminded the students that true nation-building rests on a foundation of compassion, continuous learning, and knowledge-sharing, calling upon them to uphold the noble values of their profession.

Honouring Excellence and Legacy

During the ceremony, 326 degrees were conferred, including 50 Ph.D. scholars, 95 DM/MCh specialists, 69 MDs, 15 MSs, 4 MDSs, 45 MSc, 30 MSc (Nursing), and 18 M.Biotech graduates. Additionally, seven distinguished doctors were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their exceptional service and dedication to AIIMS and the medical fraternity.

The event marked a moment of pride and reflection for India’s premier medical institution as it celebrated its golden jubilee convocation. With its growing network of AIIMS and a new generation of compassionate, skilled doctors, India continues to strengthen its healthcare system, advancing toward a future of accessible and inclusive medical care for all.