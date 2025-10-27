Dramatic Police Encounters Lead to Arrest of Notorious Cattle Smugglers

In a dramatic turn of events, two notorious cattle smugglers were apprehended in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, after sustaining gunshot injuries in separate police encounters.

The Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, disclosed that the encounters took place late Sunday night on National Highway-19. Both suspects, identified as Munawwar and Javed Ahmad, carry a bounty of Rs 25,000 each.

The arrests come amid heightened police operations against illegal cattle trade, resulting in the recovery of 36 bovines and the arrest of nine others involved in the illicit trade.

