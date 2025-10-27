Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounters Lead to Arrest of Notorious Cattle Smugglers

Two notorious cattle smugglers were apprehended in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, following police encounters. The suspects, Munawwar and Javed Ahmad, both sustained injuries during the gunfights. The arrests occurred amid a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses, leading to the recovery of 36 bovines and arrest of nine individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 10:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two notorious cattle smugglers were apprehended in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh, after sustaining gunshot injuries in separate police encounters.

The Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, disclosed that the encounters took place late Sunday night on National Highway-19. Both suspects, identified as Munawwar and Javed Ahmad, carry a bounty of Rs 25,000 each.

The arrests come amid heightened police operations against illegal cattle trade, resulting in the recovery of 36 bovines and the arrest of nine others involved in the illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

