Justice Surya Kant appointed next CJI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:42 IST
Justice Surya Kant was on Thursday appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will assume charge on November 24.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing his appointment.

Justice Surya Kant succeeds Justice Bhushan R Gavai, who demits office on November 23.

He will be the CJI for nearly 15 months and demit office on February 9, 2027 on attaining the age of 65 years.

''In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th November, 2025,'' Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a post on X.

''I convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him,'' he added.

