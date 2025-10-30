India, Australia discuss ways to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism

India and Australia have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in timely information sharing and countering the use of new and emerging technology for terrorist activities.

During the 15th meeting of the India-Australia Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism held on October 29-30 in Canberra, the two countries also exchanged views on improving ties in countering radicalisation and violent extremism conducive to terrorism.

Both sides ''condemned the heinous terrorist attack'' in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, and the Australian side has ''reiterated its support and solidarity'' with India, the MEA said.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Gemma Huggins, Australia's Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism, it said in a statement on Thursday.

''The two sides discussed emerging domestic, regional and international terrorism landscape and exchanged views on a wide range of areas of cooperation in counter terrorism, law enforcement, judicial cooperation and maritime security,'' the MEA said.

Recognising the need for enhancing cooperation for effectively tackling challenges in counter-terrorism, ''the two sides underlined strengthening cooperation in timely information sharing and concerted actions to counter the use of new and emerging technology for terrorist purposes'', it said.

They also discussed ways to ''strengthen cooperation in countering radicalisation and violent extremism conducive to terrorism,'' it said.

The two sides re-affirmed commitment to strengthening cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the UN, GCTF, FATF, IORA, ARF, NMFT and with QUAD partners, to combat global terrorism.

The Indian delegation also met officials of the Australian Federal Police Counter Terrorism Unit, National Emergency Management Agency, and Maritime Border Command, and visited the Australian Watch Office and the Crisis Centre.

Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group in Delhi on a mutually convenient date, it said.

