GNU Clears Path for Policy Harmony as Mashatile Leads Adoption of Key Terms of Reference

South Africa’s Government of National Unity (GNU) took a significant step toward institutionalising its internal coordination mechanisms when Deputy President Paul Mashatile, chairing the GNU Clearing House Mechanism, convened a virtual meeting on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, to adopt the long-awaited Terms of Reference (TOR).

The GNU Clearing House Mechanism, established in 2024 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was conceived to manage and resolve policy disputes among the 10 political parties participating in the GNU. Its mandate is to ensure smooth collaboration within the complex coalition, while upholding the principles enshrined in the Statement of Intent signed by all member parties.

Drafting the Terms of Reference

According to the Deputy President’s Office, the initial draft of the TOR was presented in October 2024. However, its adoption faced delays owing to disagreements over deadlock-breaking provisions and the interpretation of clauses 18 and 19.3 of the GNU’s founding document. To ensure legal and constitutional clarity, the Secretariat enlisted the assistance of Professor Jaap de Visser, a respected constitutional law expert, to refine and reconcile the disputed sections.

To navigate these challenges, a Working Group was appointed under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Andries Nel. The group included representatives from key GNU partners — the Democratic Alliance (DA), Rise Mzansi, and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) — and was tasked with concluding its work within two weeks.

Collaborative Resolution Process

The Working Group reviewed submissions from the participating parties and proposed a structured dispute resolution process flow diagram, aimed at clarifying how disagreements would progress through the system. The document emphasised that the Clearing House Mechanism functions as a recommendatory body, not a decision-making one, ensuring that its outputs inform — but do not replace — higher-level political deliberations.

To maintain cohesion and transparency, the group proposed monthly meetings and recommended that unresolved matters be escalated to the Political Leaders’ Forum rather than directly to the President. This approach is designed to encourage ongoing dialogue and collective accountability within the GNU.

Consensus and the ‘Agree to Disagree’ Principle

One of the most notable features of the adopted TOR is the inclusion of an “agree to disagree” clause, which allows parties to formally acknowledge differences without derailing the coalition’s broader policy agenda. The GNU members reaffirmed that “sufficient consensus” — the principle underpinning decision-making in the GNU — applies to the Political Leaders’ Forum and the GNU itself, but not to the Clearing House Mechanism, which operates as a facilitator of dialogue.

Additionally, the body agreed to clear referral procedures and confirmed that the Clearing House would exclude matters pertaining to provincial and local government to maintain focus on national policy coherence.

Looking Ahead

The GNU Clearing House Mechanism acknowledged the extensive efforts of both the Working Group and the Secretariat, formally adopting the revised TOR. The document will now be submitted to the Political Leaders’ Forum for ratification, marking a milestone in the GNU’s institutional development.

In his closing remarks, Deputy President Mashatile underscored the importance of maintaining flexibility, describing the TOR as a “living document” that can be amended as the GNU evolves. The sentiment reflects a pragmatic recognition that coalition governance is a dynamic process, requiring adaptability and good faith among partners.

With this adoption, the GNU has strengthened its procedural foundation, creating a structured pathway for dispute resolution and reaffirming its commitment to collective governance in South Africa’s new political era.