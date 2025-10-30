Showdown in Boston: Battle Over Food Aid Amid Shutdown

A federal judge in Boston is at the center of a pivotal hearing regarding the potential suspension of food assistance amid an ongoing government shutdown. On Thursday, Judge Indira Talwani will hear arguments from lawyers representing 25 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia. They are challenging the Trump administration's move to halt the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that millions of low-income Americans depend on.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had initially assured that contingency funds were available to maintain SNAP benefits, even if Congress failed to pass spending legislation. However, an updated statement declared that no benefits would be issued in November as funds had depleted. This suspension would be the first in SNAP's six-decade history due to a government shutdown.

The lawsuit aims not for a nationwide injunction but requests a temporary restraining order allowing the suing states, including Massachusetts, California, Arizona, and Minnesota, to continue SNAP benefits. The USDA's decision has sparked a fierce debate between Congress members, with the Justice Department warning of complications and potential violations of financial laws if funds are used during the shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)