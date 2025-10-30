Tor Browser: A Double-Edged Sword in Cybersecurity

The Tor browser, once a tool for privacy, now challenges Indian law enforcement as cybercriminals exploit it for sinister purposes. Authorities have uncovered increased usage by a group named 'Terrorizers 111' to disseminate bomb threats anonymously.

Tor masks users' identities by encrypting internet activity through global servers. This anonymity is advantageous for journalists and activists but now serves nefarious actors. Recent threats by 'Terrorizers 111' have led to widespread panic and security mobilizations.

Officials face difficulties tracing the origins of these threats, which are frequently hoaxes. Efforts to track the emails involves analyzing technical data. Suspicions arise that some threats are international, using VPNs alongside Tor, highlighting the pressing need for technological and forensic advances.