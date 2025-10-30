Left Menu

Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace Talks Resume Amid Mounting Tensions

Afghanistan and Pakistan have resumed peace talks in Istanbul after previous discussions ended in failure. Mediated by Turkey and Qatar, the talks aim to prevent border conflicts fueled by Pakistan's demands for action against militants in Afghanistan. Tensions persist, with both sides experiencing ongoing clashes.

In a significant diplomatic development, Afghanistan and Pakistan have recommenced peace discussions in Istanbul. The renewal of talks comes after a period of escalated border violence and a previous round of failed negotiations. Sources familiar with the matter reported that mediators Turkey and Qatar facilitated the resumption to curtail further border clashes.

Central to the talks are Islamabad's calls for Afghan action against Islamist militants using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks. Although progress has been made on several issues, certain demands from Pakistan remain unresolved, requiring more time for consensus, according to a source closely linked to the Afghan Taliban delegation.

The situation remains tense, with continued military exchanges despite a ceasefire brokered earlier in October. The Afghan Taliban have vowed to defend their territory amid accusations from Pakistan of harboring militants. As violence claims more lives, the diplomatic efforts in Istanbul have become a crucial focal point in the pursuit of regional stability.

