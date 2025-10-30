Man Arrested for Assaulting Doctor Wife in Ambernath
A 35-year-old man in Ambernath was arrested for allegedly assaulting his doctor wife after receiving a complimentary message from her schoolmate. The man attacked her with a pestle, causing grievous injuries. Previously, she filed non-cognizable complaints but refrained from pursuing them. Investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A 35-year-old man has been apprehended in Ambernath for allegedly assaulting his 32-year-old wife, who is a doctor, police reported. The assault was reportedly triggered by a complimentary message sent to her by a schoolmate, which incited the husband's anger.
The suspect is accused of striking his wife on the head with a pestle at around 4 am at their residence on Wednesday. Senior Inspector Shabbir Sayyed confirmed the arrest was made under section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt.
In a hospital-recorded video, the victim stated that her husband had assaulted her multiple times before. Although prior non-cognizable complaints were filed, she chose not to pursue the cases for her children's well-being. The investigation remains active, police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)