Man Arrested for Assaulting Doctor Wife in Ambernath

A 35-year-old man has been apprehended in Ambernath for allegedly assaulting his 32-year-old wife, who is a doctor, police reported. The assault was reportedly triggered by a complimentary message sent to her by a schoolmate, which incited the husband's anger.

The suspect is accused of striking his wife on the head with a pestle at around 4 am at their residence on Wednesday. Senior Inspector Shabbir Sayyed confirmed the arrest was made under section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

In a hospital-recorded video, the victim stated that her husband had assaulted her multiple times before. Although prior non-cognizable complaints were filed, she chose not to pursue the cases for her children's well-being. The investigation remains active, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)