Kerala's Cyber-Crime Clampdown: Operation Cy-Hunt Arrests 264

In a significant move against cyber-financial crimes, the Kerala police on Thursday conducted a comprehensive statewide crackdown, dubbed Operation Cy-Hunt, resulting in 264 arrests. The operation, aimed at dismantling organized cyber-fraud networks, also saw the registration of 383 cases.

Conducted from early morning across all police regions, the crackdown was supervised by the State Police Chief alongside the Cyber Operations Wing, Range DIGs, and various District Police Chiefs. The arrests included key players in nationwide cyber-fraud rings and those who illicitly profited via financial manipulations using cheques and ATMs.

During the raids across 714 locations, authorities seized 88 electronic devices. Additionally, police issued notices to account holders who unknowingly had their bank accounts exploited, as well as those involved in suspicious financial transactions. The operation highlights Kerala police's commitment to tackling the growing menace of cyber-financial crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)