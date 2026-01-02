International Cyber Fraud: Malawian National Amongst Three Arrested for Matrimonial Scam

In a significant development, the Nagpur Cyber Police have arrested three individuals, including a Malawian citizen, for a matrimonial scam that defrauded a woman of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The victim was approached by a man identifying himself as Dr. Manish Madhuk on a matrimonial website. Over time, he gained her trust through regular communication and promised marriage.

The suspect, claiming to live outside India, requested financial assistance from the woman under various pretexts. The police traced bank transactions, leading to the arrests of Rahul Satish Chavan, Faizal Mohammad Farid Sheikh, and Francis Masuku Zimba in Pune. Investigations continue.