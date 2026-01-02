International Cyber Fraud: Malawian National Amongst Three Arrested for Matrimonial Scam
Three individuals, including a Malawian national, were arrested by Nagpur Cyber Police for defrauding a woman of Rs 7.5 lakh through a fake matrimonial profile. The culprits used various pretenses to gain her trust and acquire funds. Technical analysis by police led to their capture in Pune.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Nagpur Cyber Police have arrested three individuals, including a Malawian citizen, for a matrimonial scam that defrauded a woman of Rs 7.5 lakh.
The victim was approached by a man identifying himself as Dr. Manish Madhuk on a matrimonial website. Over time, he gained her trust through regular communication and promised marriage.
The suspect, claiming to live outside India, requested financial assistance from the woman under various pretexts. The police traced bank transactions, leading to the arrests of Rahul Satish Chavan, Faizal Mohammad Farid Sheikh, and Francis Masuku Zimba in Pune. Investigations continue.
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions
Kerala's Vigilance Bureau Intensifies Anti-Corruption Crusade with Record Arrests
Cyber Crime Unveiled: Arrests Over Obscene Posts Targeting Celebrity's Family
ED arrests Gujarat IAS officer Rajendrakumar Patel in bribery-linked money laundering probe: Officials.
Arrests in Ganderbal: Unveiling the Hidden Network