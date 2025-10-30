GeM and MP Govt Collaborate to Strengthen Transparent E-Procurement System

In a significant development aimed at modernizing and streamlining public procurement practices, Shri Mihir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Government e Marketplace (GeM), met Shri Anurag Jain, Chief Secretary of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal to discuss strategies for deepening the State’s engagement with the GeM platform. The meeting emphasized collaborative efforts to enhance procurement efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity across all levels of government in Madhya Pradesh.

Reinforcing the Digital Procurement Vision

The discussion reaffirmed GeM’s central mission to provide a unified, transparent, and efficient digital procurement system for all public sector buyers, including:

Central and State Ministries

Departments and PSUs

Autonomous Bodies

Local Government Institutions

Panchayati Raj entities

The CEO-level engagement is part of GeM’s nationwide outreach initiative to foster stronger institutional partnerships, particularly in high-volume transaction states. It follows a broader strategy endorsed by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, who has urged Chief Ministers and the Ministry of Home Affairs to align local procurement norms with the General Financial Rules (GFR) and GeM’s General Terms and Conditions (GeM-GTC) for standardized digital procurement.

Madhya Pradesh’s Expanding GeM Footprint

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a notable contributor in the GeM ecosystem, reflecting the State’s growing alignment with digital governance and procurement reforms. Some key highlights of Madhya Pradesh’s performance on the platform include:

Over 86,000 sellers and service providers registered from the State

Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) from MP have received: ₹5,523 crore in orders from State Government buyers ₹2,030 crore in orders from buyers in other States ₹20,298 crore in orders from Central Government buyers



This cumulative order value exceeding ₹27,800 crore showcases the empowerment of local businesses, many of which are small or emerging enterprises that previously had limited access to national-level government contracts.

“GeM is revolutionizing procurement by giving every supplier—from a village-based women’s cooperative to a large-scale manufacturer—equal opportunity to sell to the Government,” said Shri Mihir Kumar.

Advancing Procurement Reform and Capacity Building

The discussions in Bhopal also focused on:

Enhancing capacity-building programs for procurement officials across districts

Encouraging deeper participation from rural and remote vendors

Integrating State procurement policies with GeM processes

Reducing manual intervention and ensuring real-time audit trails

Both leaders expressed the need for a more resilient, inclusive, and data-driven procurement ecosystem. Special attention was given to empowering marginalized segments, including women entrepreneurs, tribal cooperatives, handicraft producers, and start-ups, by offering them a level playing field in public procurement.

National Strategy to Accelerate Adoption

GeM is currently executing a targeted engagement plan across all States and Union Territories, prioritizing states with high procurement volumes to build stronger institutional support systems. These include:

Top-down policy integration via Chief Minister and Chief Secretary engagement

Procurement rule harmonization with GeM-GTC and GFR

Training and handholding support for sellers and government buyers alike

Shri Piyush Goyal’s communications with state leadership reflect the Centre’s intent to standardize digital procurement norms and promote accountability, speed, and cost-efficiency in government purchases nationwide.

A Marketplace Built on Transparency and Opportunity

GeM, since its inception in 2016, has evolved into one of the world’s largest government procurement platforms, with cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) crossing significant benchmarks. The platform has become a model for:

Technology-driven procurement

Automated and paperless transactions

Reduced procurement lead time

Greater transparency and competition

By simplifying procurement workflows, GeM enables public buyers to make data-backed, price-competitive decisions, while sellers benefit from equal access and faster payment cycles.

Looking Ahead: Digital Integrity and Economic Inclusion

The meeting in Madhya Pradesh marks a crucial step in bridging the gap between central digital initiatives and state-level implementation. Going forward, Madhya Pradesh and GeM will work closely to:

Drive policy alignment and digital adoption

Expand outreach to MSEs and rural suppliers

Ensure end-to-end digitization of procurement processes

This partnership is aligned with India’s broader goals under Digital India, Ease of Doing Business, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reinforcing the narrative that transparency and technology are the pillars of economic empowerment.