Left Menu

GeM and MP Govt Collaborate to Strengthen Transparent E-Procurement System

The meeting emphasized collaborative efforts to enhance procurement efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity across all levels of government in Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:20 IST
GeM and MP Govt Collaborate to Strengthen Transparent E-Procurement System
Government e-Market (GeM) Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development aimed at modernizing and streamlining public procurement practices, Shri Mihir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Government e Marketplace (GeM), met Shri Anurag Jain, Chief Secretary of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, in Bhopal to discuss strategies for deepening the State’s engagement with the GeM platform. The meeting emphasized collaborative efforts to enhance procurement efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity across all levels of government in Madhya Pradesh.

Reinforcing the Digital Procurement Vision

The discussion reaffirmed GeM’s central mission to provide a unified, transparent, and efficient digital procurement system for all public sector buyers, including:

  • Central and State Ministries

  • Departments and PSUs

  • Autonomous Bodies

  • Local Government Institutions

  • Panchayati Raj entities

The CEO-level engagement is part of GeM’s nationwide outreach initiative to foster stronger institutional partnerships, particularly in high-volume transaction states. It follows a broader strategy endorsed by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, who has urged Chief Ministers and the Ministry of Home Affairs to align local procurement norms with the General Financial Rules (GFR) and GeM’s General Terms and Conditions (GeM-GTC) for standardized digital procurement.

Madhya Pradesh’s Expanding GeM Footprint

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a notable contributor in the GeM ecosystem, reflecting the State’s growing alignment with digital governance and procurement reforms. Some key highlights of Madhya Pradesh’s performance on the platform include:

  • Over 86,000 sellers and service providers registered from the State

  • Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) from MP have received:

    • ₹5,523 crore in orders from State Government buyers

    • ₹2,030 crore in orders from buyers in other States

    • ₹20,298 crore in orders from Central Government buyers

This cumulative order value exceeding ₹27,800 crore showcases the empowerment of local businesses, many of which are small or emerging enterprises that previously had limited access to national-level government contracts.

“GeM is revolutionizing procurement by giving every supplier—from a village-based women’s cooperative to a large-scale manufacturer—equal opportunity to sell to the Government,” said Shri Mihir Kumar.

Advancing Procurement Reform and Capacity Building

The discussions in Bhopal also focused on:

  • Enhancing capacity-building programs for procurement officials across districts

  • Encouraging deeper participation from rural and remote vendors

  • Integrating State procurement policies with GeM processes

  • Reducing manual intervention and ensuring real-time audit trails

Both leaders expressed the need for a more resilient, inclusive, and data-driven procurement ecosystem. Special attention was given to empowering marginalized segments, including women entrepreneurs, tribal cooperatives, handicraft producers, and start-ups, by offering them a level playing field in public procurement.

National Strategy to Accelerate Adoption

GeM is currently executing a targeted engagement plan across all States and Union Territories, prioritizing states with high procurement volumes to build stronger institutional support systems. These include:

  • Top-down policy integration via Chief Minister and Chief Secretary engagement

  • Procurement rule harmonization with GeM-GTC and GFR

  • Training and handholding support for sellers and government buyers alike

Shri Piyush Goyal’s communications with state leadership reflect the Centre’s intent to standardize digital procurement norms and promote accountability, speed, and cost-efficiency in government purchases nationwide.

A Marketplace Built on Transparency and Opportunity

GeM, since its inception in 2016, has evolved into one of the world’s largest government procurement platforms, with cumulative Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) crossing significant benchmarks. The platform has become a model for:

  • Technology-driven procurement

  • Automated and paperless transactions

  • Reduced procurement lead time

  • Greater transparency and competition

By simplifying procurement workflows, GeM enables public buyers to make data-backed, price-competitive decisions, while sellers benefit from equal access and faster payment cycles.

Looking Ahead: Digital Integrity and Economic Inclusion

The meeting in Madhya Pradesh marks a crucial step in bridging the gap between central digital initiatives and state-level implementation. Going forward, Madhya Pradesh and GeM will work closely to:

  • Drive policy alignment and digital adoption

  • Expand outreach to MSEs and rural suppliers

  • Ensure end-to-end digitization of procurement processes

This partnership is aligned with India’s broader goals under Digital India, Ease of Doing Business, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reinforcing the narrative that transparency and technology are the pillars of economic empowerment.

 

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025