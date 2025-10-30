Left Menu

Ex-Police Officer Arrested in AAP Leader Shooting Incident

Former Chandigarh police officer Dilsher Singh has been arrested following an alleged shooting at AAP leader Nitin Nanda in Rupnagar. The incident, rooted in a property dispute, unfolded at a wedding event. Singh was apprehended en route to surrendering himself in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:18 IST
A former Chandigarh police officer, Dilsher Singh, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly opening fire at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Nitin Nanda in Rupnagar.

Nanda, targeted while at a wedding event, was reportedly shot at by the retired deputy superintendent of police and two accomplices. A bullet grazed the back of his head, leading to his transfer from Anandpur Sahib Civil Hospital to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Authorities reported a longstanding property dispute as the motive. Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed that Singh was apprehended while heading to surrender in court, and a revolver with live cartridges was recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

