Ex-Police Officer Arrested in AAP Leader Shooting Incident

A former Chandigarh police officer, Dilsher Singh, was arrested on Thursday after allegedly opening fire at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Nitin Nanda in Rupnagar.

Nanda, targeted while at a wedding event, was reportedly shot at by the retired deputy superintendent of police and two accomplices. A bullet grazed the back of his head, leading to his transfer from Anandpur Sahib Civil Hospital to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Authorities reported a longstanding property dispute as the motive. Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed that Singh was apprehended while heading to surrender in court, and a revolver with live cartridges was recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)