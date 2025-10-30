Justice Surya Kant: New Era in India's Judiciary
Justice Surya Kant has been appointed as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, effective November 24. With a career featuring landmark verdicts on critical issues, he succeeds Justice Bhushan R Gavai and will serve until February 2027. His appointment heralds a progressive shift in India's judicial landscape.
Justice Surya Kant ascends as the 53rd Chief Justice of India with his tenure commencing on November 24, following Justice Bhushan R Gavai's retirement. The announcement was made via a formal notification from the Union Law Ministry.
Kant's career is adorned with pivotal judgments, including those on Article 370, free speech, electoral transparency, and gender equality. His notable contributions span the realms of environment, democracy, and tackling corruption.
As CJI, Kant brings a wealth of judicial experience, having participated in significant benches addressing sedition laws and the One Rank-One Pension scheme. His leadership is seen as a progressive step forward for the Indian judiciary.
