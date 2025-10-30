Security Forces Vow to Thwart Terrorism in Chenab Valley

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab Valley have reinforced their commitment to eliminate any resurgence of terrorism. Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta emphasized the readiness of security forces to address any threats decisively, aiming to safeguard the peace enjoyed by all communities in the area.

Speaking at a police-public meeting on National Unity Day, Gupta outlined continuous efforts by adversaries to disturb the region's stability through terrorism or by inciting communal discord. In response, security operations led by the DIG of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range are actively targeting terrorist remnants.

SSP Gupta underlined the coordinated efforts of the police, army, and intelligence agencies, highlighting the crucial role of public support in maintaining peace. He asserted that despite the district's strategic challenges, no attempts to revive militancy will be tolerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)