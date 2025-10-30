Reconstruction Efforts Launched in Cloudburst-Hit Chasoti

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will commence the reconstruction efforts in Chasoti, a Jammu and Kashmir village struck by a devastating cloudburst, on November 3, officials announced. The natural disaster, which occurred on August 14, claimed 65 lives and left a substantial number of people either missing or injured.

One of the last motorable points on the route to the Machail Mata temple, Chasoti witnessed severe damage, including the destruction of 16 houses and vital infrastructure. In response, preparations are underway for Sinha's foundation laying ceremony, part of the government's commitment to rebuild the affected areas.

During a site visit, Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma reviewed the progress of restoration and interacted with residents about their immediate needs. Ensuring ample supplies and services, the administration has assured the community of continued support as winter approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)