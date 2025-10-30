Left Menu

Reconstruction Efforts Launched in Cloudburst-Hit Chasoti

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is set to initiate the reconstruction of houses and infrastructure in the cloudburst-hit Chasoti village in Jammu and Kashmir. The catastrophic event left 65 dead, and many still missing, as efforts for restoration and relief continue ahead of the winter season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:09 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will commence the reconstruction efforts in Chasoti, a Jammu and Kashmir village struck by a devastating cloudburst, on November 3, officials announced. The natural disaster, which occurred on August 14, claimed 65 lives and left a substantial number of people either missing or injured.

One of the last motorable points on the route to the Machail Mata temple, Chasoti witnessed severe damage, including the destruction of 16 houses and vital infrastructure. In response, preparations are underway for Sinha's foundation laying ceremony, part of the government's commitment to rebuild the affected areas.

During a site visit, Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma reviewed the progress of restoration and interacted with residents about their immediate needs. Ensuring ample supplies and services, the administration has assured the community of continued support as winter approaches.

