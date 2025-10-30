Scindia Charts Inclusive Growth Path for Manipur at Third Development Review

In a significant push toward holistic and inclusive development in the Northeast, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, chaired the third high-level review meeting on Manipur’s development roadmap in New Delhi. The meeting, attended by Hon’ble Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, senior officials from the Ministry of DoNER, and the Government of Manipur, focused on accelerating ongoing projects, identifying new growth opportunities, and aligning the state’s priorities with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Reviving Manipur’s Polo Heritage and Sports Tourism

A key highlight of the meeting was the strategic plan to revive Manipur Polo, a sport deeply rooted in the state’s cultural history and identity. Often regarded as the birthplace of modern polo, Manipur’s legacy in the sport represents both heritage and potential. Minister Scindia announced plans to establish world-class polo academies, coaching facilities, and heritage tournaments to restore the sport’s traditional and global prominence.

The initiative, designed to position Manipur as India’s Polo Capital, aims to promote sports-linked tourism, generate youth employment, and attract international visitors. The Minister emphasized that integrating polo into sustainable tourism models would stimulate the local economy, boost hospitality and handicraft industries, and project Manipur’s cultural strength on a global stage.

“Manipur’s polo heritage is not just a sport—it’s an emblem of identity, culture, and opportunity. By investing in its revival, we are blending heritage with innovation to empower communities and attract the world to the Northeast,” Scindia remarked.

Empowering Artisans and Weaving Communities

The meeting also underscored the state’s immense potential in handlooms and handicrafts, sectors that form the backbone of rural livelihoods in Manipur. Scindia reviewed the implementation of various artisan empowerment programs and announced the creation of 250 mini and 200 mega production units, supported by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and local cooperatives.

These units will serve as centres of skill development, production, and marketing, ensuring that traditional crafts are not only preserved but scaled for national and global markets. The initiative is designed to generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship, and position Manipur as a hub of creative industries.

“Our goal is to turn Manipur’s artistic strengths into economic engines,” Scindia stated. “By empowering our weavers and artisans, we are promoting both tradition and transformation.”

Infrastructure and Connectivity: Linking Villages to Global Value Chains

The review placed special emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity, recognizing them as the foundation of sustainable growth. Scindia outlined plans to establish an Integrated Textile Park with an Institute of Technology and Design—a project that will integrate manufacturing, design innovation, and research to nurture a skilled, future-ready workforce.

Further, the Minister highlighted the need to connect Vibrant Villages to the PM Gati Shakti framework, ensuring the last-mile delivery of logistics, rural tourism access, and trade connectivity. This integration will help transform remote border villages into micro economic centres, reducing regional disparities and creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Agricultural Growth and Self-Reliance

Agriculture, a key livelihood source in Manipur, was a major focus of the meeting. Scindia reviewed the state’s progress under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), setting an ambitious target of 10,000 hectares for palm oil cultivation over the next four years. The project is expected to boost agri-based livelihoods, increase farmers’ income, and reduce India’s dependency on imported edible oils.

The Minister also directed officials to expedite the development of food processing, cold storage, and logistics infrastructure to support farm-to-market linkages and encourage private investment in the agri-business ecosystem.

Accelerating Implementation: From Plans to Outcomes

Calling for a results-oriented approach, Scindia reviewed the progress of ongoing projects under DoNER-funded schemes such as the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) and North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS). He stressed that project completion timelines must be strictly adhered to and monitored through digital dashboards and field reviews.

“Our focus must now shift from expenditure-based reporting to outcome-based measurement,” he emphasized. “Development must be visible, measurable, and transformative for the people it serves.”

Scindia reaffirmed that the Ministry of DoNER would act as a proactive facilitator and enabler, coordinating between central ministries, state governments, and local institutions to deliver integrated and sustainable growth.

Building on Momentum: From Heritage to Modernity

This was the third in a series of review meetings led by Scindia to track the development trajectory of Manipur.

The first review , held earlier in 2025, focused on tourism, sports infrastructure, and handloom revitalization .

The second meeting advanced work on the Polo Tourism Circuit, Loktak Lake rejuvenation, palm oil expansion, and Vibrant Village saturation initiatives.

Each successive engagement has built upon the previous one, forming a continuum of collaboration and commitment between the Centre and the State.

Vision for a Resilient, Self-Reliant Manipur

Concluding the review, Scindia reiterated the government’s determination to make Manipur a beacon of self-reliance, cultural pride, and regional progress under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework. He emphasized that the combination of infrastructure modernization, cultural revival, entrepreneurship promotion, and community-led development would unlock the state’s full potential.