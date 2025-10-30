Durban Mayor Hails High-Speed Rail and Port Upgrades as Catalysts for Growth

EThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has applauded the national government’s latest step toward reviving South Africa’s long-envisioned high-speed rail network, a development he says will not only transform Durban’s connectivity but also stimulate the city’s economic resurgence.

His remarks follow the Department of Transport’s Request for Information (RFI) issued by Minister Barbara Creecy, inviting technical proposals and partnership models for the development of a regional speed train system linking Durban with major cities such as Johannesburg, Polokwane, Musina, Pretoria, and Mbombela.

Renewed Focus on Durban–Johannesburg High-Speed Rail

Mayor Xaba, who has been actively engaging with Minister Creecy, Transnet, and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), confirmed that discussions on the Durban–Johannesburg high-speed corridor have gained new momentum. This proposed line, one of the most ambitious in South Africa’s infrastructure vision, aims to drastically reduce travel times between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — two of the nation’s most economically active regions.

“I am pleased that all these engagements are yielding positive results,” said Xaba. “During these discussions, I have consistently emphasised the need to resuscitate the speed train project. Its implementation will not only enhance connectivity but also boost tourism and business travel, especially between Gauteng and Durban.”

He added that the project could bring “thousands of visitors” to Durban each week, with ripple effects across the hospitality, retail, and transport sectors.

Private Sector Partnerships and Economic Potential

Mayor Xaba also welcomed private sector participation, noting that public–private partnerships (PPPs) would be vital in achieving the scale and efficiency such a transformative project demands. “Public–private collaboration is key to revitalising South Africa’s transport infrastructure and unlocking new growth opportunities,” he said.

Industry experts have echoed this sentiment, suggesting that high-speed rail investment could serve as a cornerstone for regional integration, supporting trade, tourism, and sustainable urban development.

Transnet’s R1 Billion Port Investment

Complementing the rail discussions, Xaba praised Transnet’s R1 billion investment in four new ship-to-shore cranes at the Durban Container Terminal, a move expected to significantly improve port handling capacity and efficiency.

He described this as a “game-changer” for the city’s logistics ecosystem, positioning Durban as a globally competitive maritime hub. “We are working closely with Transnet on multiple projects to enhance port performance, ensuring that Durban continues to serve as the heartbeat of South Africa’s ocean economy,” Xaba said.

Cato Ridge and the Insimbi Ridge Project

In addition to port upgrades, the municipality is advancing plans for a dry port in Cato Ridge, part of a broader effort to decongest Durban’s port precinct and improve cargo flow along the Strategic Infrastructure Project 2 (SIP2) corridor that links Durban to Johannesburg.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the municipality and Transnet Port Terminals, formalising cooperation on several initiatives, including truck staging areas and a second access road to the port.

“The municipality has also initiated rezoning processes for the land earmarked for these developments,” Xaba confirmed.

Among these initiatives is the Insimbi Ridge Project, a 350-hectare logistics and light industrial development in Cato Ridge, designed to strengthen freight efficiency and promote job creation. “Plans are at an advanced stage, and we will be officially launching this project in the coming days,” the mayor announced.

A Vision for Durban’s Future

Mayor Xaba reaffirmed his commitment to building a sustainable, future-ready Durban, powered by modern transport systems and efficient logistics infrastructure. “The high-speed rail and port initiatives are not isolated projects; they form part of a comprehensive strategy to make Durban a world-class city that connects seamlessly with the rest of South Africa and beyond,” he said.

As the national government pursues new mobility and logistics frontiers, Durban’s proactive collaboration with key stakeholders places it at the forefront of South Africa’s infrastructure renewal drive — signalling a new era of innovation, investment, and inter-city connectivity.