Phantom Figure Sparks Panic at West Bengal Assembly
A mysterious 'shadowy figure' allegedly seen at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has caused alarm among security personnel. Reports claim guards have seen the shadow of a young girl during night shifts, leading to reluctance for night duty. The matter is under investigation, but authenticity remains unverified.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:35 IST
A shadowy figure allegedly haunting the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has left security personnel on edge, sources revealed.
Reports suggest that some guards are wary of night shifts after claiming to see the shadow of a young girl in the premises, causing a stir among the staff.
Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has acknowledged the anxiety, stating it could be psychological pressure, while the actual existence of the figure is still in question.
