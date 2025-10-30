Left Menu

Phantom Figure Sparks Panic at West Bengal Assembly

A mysterious 'shadowy figure' allegedly seen at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has caused alarm among security personnel. Reports claim guards have seen the shadow of a young girl during night shifts, leading to reluctance for night duty. The matter is under investigation, but authenticity remains unverified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:35 IST
Phantom Figure Sparks Panic at West Bengal Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shadowy figure allegedly haunting the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has left security personnel on edge, sources revealed.

Reports suggest that some guards are wary of night shifts after claiming to see the shadow of a young girl in the premises, causing a stir among the staff.

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has acknowledged the anxiety, stating it could be psychological pressure, while the actual existence of the figure is still in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025