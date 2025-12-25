Delhi's Festive Security Operation: 20,000-Strong Force Safeguards Celebrations
Delhi Police deploys 20,000 personnel to maintain law and order during Christmas and New Year festivities. Security tightened at borders due to expected influx from neighboring states. Police focus on preventing hooliganism, ensuring public safety, checking traffic violations, and monitoring high-footfall areas in the capital.
Delhi Police has ramped up security measures throughout the capital, deploying approximately 20,000 personnel to ensure a safe and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration, officials stated.
Security has been heightened at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and in areas near Rajasthan, anticipating a surge of people from neighboring regions for the festivities, according to officials.
With traffic police and paramilitary forces joining the effort, additional pickets and barricades have been erected at major entry points to prevent chaos and unlawful activities, aiming to safeguard public order during this festive season.
