Left Menu

Delhi High Court Safeguards Sunil Gavaskar's Personality Rights Against Misuse

The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of protecting former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's personality rights, preventing illegal use of his image or name online. The court ordered immediate takedown of unauthorized content and emphasized the need for judicial recognition of sportspersons' rights against digital exploitation on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:43 IST
Delhi High Court Safeguards Sunil Gavaskar's Personality Rights Against Misuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court shielded the personality rights of Sunil Gavaskar, a former cricketer and celebrated commentator. It issued an injunction against several websites and online platforms from using Gavaskar's name or likeness for monetary gain without his consent.

Presiding Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered the removal of obscene content and prevented the use of Gavaskar's persona through AI and deepfake technology. Platforms have been given 72 hours to remove the offensive materials, failing which the court mandated social media intermediaries to ensure removal.

The court scheduled a follow-up hearing and underscored the significance of safeguarding the rights of prominent figures in India against unauthorized digital and commercial exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025