Delhi High Court Safeguards Sunil Gavaskar's Personality Rights Against Misuse
The Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of protecting former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's personality rights, preventing illegal use of his image or name online. The court ordered immediate takedown of unauthorized content and emphasized the need for judicial recognition of sportspersons' rights against digital exploitation on social media.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court shielded the personality rights of Sunil Gavaskar, a former cricketer and celebrated commentator. It issued an injunction against several websites and online platforms from using Gavaskar's name or likeness for monetary gain without his consent.
Presiding Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered the removal of obscene content and prevented the use of Gavaskar's persona through AI and deepfake technology. Platforms have been given 72 hours to remove the offensive materials, failing which the court mandated social media intermediaries to ensure removal.
The court scheduled a follow-up hearing and underscored the significance of safeguarding the rights of prominent figures in India against unauthorized digital and commercial exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
