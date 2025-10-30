Left Menu

Hostage Drama in Powai Ends with Rescue and Tragedy

A hostage situation in Powai concluded with the successful rescue of 17 children and two adults, but the hostage-taker, Rohit Arya, was fatally injured during the operation. Arya, who claimed financial grievances with the Maharashtra education department, was attempting to draw attention to his plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:45 IST
A tense three-hour hostage drama in Powai concluded on Thursday, leading to relief as 17 children and two adults were rescued unharmed. However, the ordeal ended tragically for the hostage-taker, Rohit Arya, who succumbed to injuries sustained during the police operation.

Arya, 50, had taken the hostages at R A Studio, protesting unpaid dues from a project for the Maharashtra education department. Before police intervention, Arya, armed with an air gun and chemicals, released a video explaining his motivations.

The police, along with NSG commandos and other emergency teams, conducted a careful rescue operation. Despite attempts at negotiation, they were forced to enter the studio, leading to Arya's injury. Authorities emphasized that Arya had made no monetary demands, focusing instead on alleged wrongs by the education department.

