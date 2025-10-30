Left Menu

Hope for Justice: Kartik Vasudev's Family Awaits Verdict

Kartik Vasudev, a 21-year-old management student, was fatally shot outside a Toronto subway station in April 2022. As the final hearing of the case unfolds in Toronto, his family in Ghaziabad closely follows the proceedings online, hoping for justice. The accused confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Kartik Vasudev, a 21-year-old management student shot outside a Toronto subway station, remains hopeful as the final court hearing progresses. The tragic incident occurred in April 2022, deeply impacting his family in India.

From their Ghaziabad home, Kartik's family members are attending the court proceedings online, having visited Toronto twice during the trial. His father, Jitesh Vasudev, expressed their longing for justice in a phone interview with PTI.

The accused shooter, Richard Jonathan Edwin, has admitted to killing Kartik and another victim. As the hearing, open to media, draws to a conclusion, the hope is for a verdict that brings closure to Kartik's grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

