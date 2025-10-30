Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Recommends Marital Counselling in Religious Dispute Divorce Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has advised marital counselling for a woman seeking a divorce due to religious differences. The woman's in-laws follow spiritual leader Rampal and have packed away Hindu deities, conflicting with her beliefs. The court aims for an amicable settlement through counselling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:24 IST
The Uttarakhand High Court has intervened in a unique divorce case, recommending marital counselling for a woman whose plea was initially rejected by a lower court. The woman seeks divorce because her husband's family follows spiritual leader Rampal, different from her Hindu beliefs.

Presiding over this case, Justices Ravindra Maithani and Alok Mahara ordered the couple to attend counselling sessions. The court's decision aims to facilitate an amicable resolution between the couple, as the woman expressed her struggle to maintain her Hindu lifestyle.

In a noteworthy claim, the woman highlighted that her husband refuses to perform important Hindu rituals, including their son's 'namkaran sanskar,' on spiritual grounds. The court's involvement underscores the complex interplay between personal beliefs and marital commitments.

