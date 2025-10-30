Uttarakhand High Court Recommends Marital Counselling in Religious Dispute Divorce Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has intervened in a unique divorce case, recommending marital counselling for a woman whose plea was initially rejected by a lower court. The woman seeks divorce because her husband's family follows spiritual leader Rampal, different from her Hindu beliefs.

Presiding over this case, Justices Ravindra Maithani and Alok Mahara ordered the couple to attend counselling sessions. The court's decision aims to facilitate an amicable resolution between the couple, as the woman expressed her struggle to maintain her Hindu lifestyle.

In a noteworthy claim, the woman highlighted that her husband refuses to perform important Hindu rituals, including their son's 'namkaran sanskar,' on spiritual grounds. The court's involvement underscores the complex interplay between personal beliefs and marital commitments.