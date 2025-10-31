SA Launches Small Harbours Programme to Revitalise Coastal Economies

South Africa has embarked on a major post-apartheid infrastructure milestone as Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, officially launches a nationwide small harbours development programme aimed at transforming neglected coastal towns into thriving hubs of inclusive economic growth.

A Turning Point for Coastal Infrastructure

The Deputy Minister is expected to hand over the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) designations marking the official start of the new harbours initiative. These SEZs will serve as anchor zones for the construction and management of modern maritime infrastructure, setting the stage for large-scale investment and sustainable coastal industrialisation.

According to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), the first new small harbour in KwaZulu-Natal will be established in Port Shepstone, while additional harbours are planned for the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape. These sites were selected based on their strategic potential to unlock trade, tourism, aquaculture, and marine-based enterprise in areas that have historically been left behind.

First Harbours Built Since Democracy

“This is a historic moment — the new harbours will be the first to be built since the dawn of democracy,” the department said in an official statement. “The programme aligns with government priorities on job creation, regional economic development, and inclusive access to maritime infrastructure.”

The harbours are expected to serve as economic catalysts, supporting local fisheries, marine tourism, boat repair, and logistics industries, while integrating small businesses and cooperatives into the broader coastal economy.

Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

Government officials have emphasised that this initiative demonstrates a strong commitment to redressing spatial inequities and ensuring that communities along South Africa’s long and resource-rich coastline share in the nation’s economic opportunities.

The development is also tied to broader government frameworks such as the District Development Model (DDM) and Eastern Seaboard Development Plan, both of which aim to coordinate national, provincial, and municipal interventions for balanced territorial development.

Linked to Operation Phakisa and Oceans Economy

The harbour construction initiative forms a central component of the Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy programme, which seeks to unlock South Africa’s maritime potential through investment in port infrastructure, shipping, and blue economy industries. It is also aligned with the N2 Corridor, a major infrastructure route connecting coastal regions to inland trade and logistics networks.

“The intention is to develop a project pipeline for new harbour and coastal infrastructure development along the coastline of South Africa,” the department added, highlighting that planning includes environmental safeguards, modern engineering designs, and community participation mechanisms.

Boosting Jobs and Skills in Coastal Communities

The project is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in construction, engineering, manufacturing, and maritime services. It will also foster local entrepreneurship through opportunities in tourism, fisheries, boatbuilding, and related industries.

Training initiatives under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and Skills for Infrastructure Development will accompany the rollout, ensuring that local residents gain employable skills and long-term economic benefits.

A Vision for the Future

With South Africa’s coastal towns poised for renewal, the small harbours programme represents not just an infrastructure investment but a transformational vision for equitable coastal development. It seeks to ensure that the ocean economy — once a symbol of exclusion — becomes a shared national asset driving sustainable growth for future generations.