Left Menu

Rescue Mission: Jharkhand Steps In to Bring Stranded Migrant Workers Home

The Jharkhand Labour Department has contacted 48 stranded migrant workers in Tunisia through the Indian embassy. Led by Shikha Lakra, the department is verifying documents and coordinating with embassy officials for their safe return. The workers allege unpaid wages and forced overtime by a private firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:36 IST
Rescue Mission: Jharkhand Steps In to Bring Stranded Migrant Workers Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Labour Department has established contact with 48 migrant workers stranded in Tunisia, thanks to coordination with the Indian embassy, according to officials on Friday.

Team leader of the Migrant Control Cell, Shikha Lakra, stated that the department, following a directive from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been verifying workers' documents and remains in communication with the Indian Embassy in Tunisia to arrange their return to India.

The workers, employed by a private firm under a multinational company in Tunisia, have complained of unpaid wages and forced overtime, leading to mental distress. Recognizing their plight, Chief Minister Hemant Soren instructed district officials to ensure the workers' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025