Rescue Mission: Jharkhand Steps In to Bring Stranded Migrant Workers Home

The Jharkhand Labour Department has established contact with 48 migrant workers stranded in Tunisia, thanks to coordination with the Indian embassy, according to officials on Friday.

Team leader of the Migrant Control Cell, Shikha Lakra, stated that the department, following a directive from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has been verifying workers' documents and remains in communication with the Indian Embassy in Tunisia to arrange their return to India.

The workers, employed by a private firm under a multinational company in Tunisia, have complained of unpaid wages and forced overtime, leading to mental distress. Recognizing their plight, Chief Minister Hemant Soren instructed district officials to ensure the workers' safe return.

