Bengaluru Professor Arrested in Harassment and Extortion Case

A professor at Bengaluru University has been arrested following accusations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and extortion by a 37-year-old woman. The allegations include harassment, threats, and interference in personal matters, resulting in multiple police charges against the professor and an alleged accomplice.

A professor at Bengaluru University, identified as B C Mylarappa, has been taken into custody following accusations of sustained sexual harassment, intimidation, and extortion, according to Bengaluru police.

A 37-year-old woman filed a complaint on October 9, leading to Mylarappa's arrest. The woman alleges harassment for several months, with the professor demanding Rs 1.5 crore and falsely accusing her family's lawyer. The situation reportedly escalated following her husband's death in 2024.

Additional claims include verbal and physical assaults, phone confiscation, and involvement of an individual named Jayamma, who allegedly spread damaging rumors. Police have charged both Mylarappa and Jayamma, with two cases filed against the professor for harassment and disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

