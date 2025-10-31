Left Menu

FBI Foils Michigan Halloween Attack Plot

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of multiple individuals allegedly planning a violent attack in Michigan over Halloween. Details about the arrests remain scarce, but Dearborn Police confirmed FBI operations occurred in the city and reassured residents of no ongoing threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:03 IST
FBI Foils Michigan Halloween Attack Plot
Kash Patel
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant operation, the FBI thwarted a potentially deadly attack allegedly planned for the Halloween weekend in Michigan, as reported by FBI Director Kash Patel. Details of the arrests remain limited.

The FBI has not disclosed further information but has promised ongoing updates as the investigation unfolds.

Dearborn Police confirmed FBI activities in their city, reassuring residents that there is no immediate threat to the community's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025