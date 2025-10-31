FBI Foils Michigan Halloween Attack Plot
FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of multiple individuals allegedly planning a violent attack in Michigan over Halloween. Details about the arrests remain scarce, but Dearborn Police confirmed FBI operations occurred in the city and reassured residents of no ongoing threat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant operation, the FBI thwarted a potentially deadly attack allegedly planned for the Halloween weekend in Michigan, as reported by FBI Director Kash Patel. Details of the arrests remain limited.
The FBI has not disclosed further information but has promised ongoing updates as the investigation unfolds.
Dearborn Police confirmed FBI activities in their city, reassuring residents that there is no immediate threat to the community's safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FBI
- arrests
- Michigan
- attack
- Halloween
- Kash Patel
- Dearborn Police
- community
- safety
- investigation
Advertisement