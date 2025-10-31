Left Menu

Third Interception: Polish Jets Confront Russian Plane Over Baltic

Polish jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea for the third time this week. The Polish army confirmed that, although intercepted, the aircraft did not breach Polish airspace.

Updated: 31-10-2025 19:21 IST
Third Interception: Polish Jets Confront Russian Plane Over Baltic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In the latest airspace monitoring incident, Polish jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. This marks the third interception of its kind within a week.

The Polish army clarified that while the Russian plane was intercepted, there was no violation of Polish airspace.

Both nations' air forces have been active, reflecting ongoing tensions in the region and emphasizing the need for vigilant monitoring and communication to prevent escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

