Left Menu

Delhi's Water Bill Waiver Scheme: A Relief for Consumers

The LPSC waiver scheme has allowed nearly 21,000 water consumers in Delhi to benefit by clearing outstanding dues without additional surcharges. The Delhi Jal Board aims to recover Rs 5,000 crore from dues by waiving Rs 11,000 crore in surcharges. Public awareness campaigns are underway to boost collection efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:29 IST
Delhi's Water Bill Waiver Scheme: A Relief for Consumers
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's late payment surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme for water bills has been embraced by nearly 21,000 consumers, government officials announced on Friday.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has garnered approximately Rs 35 crore in revenue while granting rebates totaling Rs 96 crore under the scheme, which enables consumers to settle their principal dues sans additional surcharges as a one-time concession.

To recover Rs 5,000 crore of the outstanding Rs 16,000 crore dues, the government is actively promoting the scheme. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma highlighted efforts to encourage efficient consumer engagement, including incentives for meter readers, as well as extensive advertising across various platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025