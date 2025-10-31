Delhi's Water Bill Waiver Scheme: A Relief for Consumers

The Delhi government's late payment surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme for water bills has been embraced by nearly 21,000 consumers, government officials announced on Friday.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has garnered approximately Rs 35 crore in revenue while granting rebates totaling Rs 96 crore under the scheme, which enables consumers to settle their principal dues sans additional surcharges as a one-time concession.

To recover Rs 5,000 crore of the outstanding Rs 16,000 crore dues, the government is actively promoting the scheme. Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma highlighted efforts to encourage efficient consumer engagement, including incentives for meter readers, as well as extensive advertising across various platforms.

