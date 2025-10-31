Left Menu

Debate Over Roshni Scheme: A Battle for Land Rights

NC MLA Nazir Gurezi urged the J&K government to appeal court decisions against the Roshni scheme, which previously granted land ownership rights to unauthorized occupants. The scheme was repealed in 2018, and recent discussions highlight perceived regional bias in land eviction practices under new regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:35 IST
Debate Over Roshni Scheme: A Battle for Land Rights
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session at the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, NC MLA Nazir Gurezi called on the government to seek judicial intervention to reinstate the Roshni scheme, a controversial land policy that had previously granted ownership rights to unauthorized occupants of state land.

Gurezi's remarks, made during Zero Hour, came in response to the ongoing debate over land rights following the repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, known as the Roshni Act. The act was officially nullified in 2018, and subsequent actions in 2020 further canceled land transfers executed under it.

Further contention arose as MLAs highlighted regional disparities in implementing the Land Grants Rules, 2022, noting that evictions were predominantly occurring in Kashmir, while expired leases in Jammu remained unaddressed, raising concerns about potential biases in the policy's application.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025