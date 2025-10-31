Tensions Over the Baltic: Polish Jets Intercept Russian Aircraft

In a notable development, Polish jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Friday. This marks the third such incident reported by Poland in just one week, underscoring heightened tensions in the area.

Despite the interception, Polish military sources confirmed that the Russian aircraft did not breach Poland's airspace. Nevertheless, the situation has captured widespread attention, symbolizing a growing pattern of provocative aerial maneuvers in the region.

The latest interception highlights concerns about regional security and the complex relationship between NATO-member Poland and Russia. Experts suggest that such interactions may continue to strain the geopolitical balance in the Baltic Sea area.

(With inputs from agencies.)