Panic Strikes Jaipur with High Court Bomb Hoax

In Jaipur, Rajasthan High Court was engulfed in chaos due to a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax. A threatening email spurred police action, leading to an evacuation and a thorough search by anti-terror squads, allowing normal operations to resume once safety was assured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat sent chaos through the Rajasthan High Court premises in Jaipur on Friday, ultimately deemed a false alarm.

Authorities sprang into action after the high court's registrar received an email warning of a bomb explosion. Police and anti-terror squad members, alongside sniffer dogs, launched a comprehensive inspection of the premises.

Following an extensive search, the court was declared safe, and regular activities were resumed swiftly, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

