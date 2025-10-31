Panic Strikes Jaipur with High Court Bomb Hoax
In Jaipur, Rajasthan High Court was engulfed in chaos due to a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax. A threatening email spurred police action, leading to an evacuation and a thorough search by anti-terror squads, allowing normal operations to resume once safety was assured.
A bomb threat sent chaos through the Rajasthan High Court premises in Jaipur on Friday, ultimately deemed a false alarm.
Authorities sprang into action after the high court's registrar received an email warning of a bomb explosion. Police and anti-terror squad members, alongside sniffer dogs, launched a comprehensive inspection of the premises.
Following an extensive search, the court was declared safe, and regular activities were resumed swiftly, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.
