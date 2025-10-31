Panic Strikes Jaipur with High Court Bomb Hoax

A bomb threat sent chaos through the Rajasthan High Court premises in Jaipur on Friday, ultimately deemed a false alarm.

Authorities sprang into action after the high court's registrar received an email warning of a bomb explosion. Police and anti-terror squad members, alongside sniffer dogs, launched a comprehensive inspection of the premises.

Following an extensive search, the court was declared safe, and regular activities were resumed swiftly, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)