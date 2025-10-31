Celebrating Unity: Sardar Patel's Legacy and National Unity Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Singh Verma, honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the 'Run for Unity' event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Sardar Patel, often referred to as the 'Iron Man of India', is remembered for his relentless efforts towards the country's unification.

Patel's 150th birth anniversary was marked by nationwide events, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a grand parade in Gujarat. As India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, Patel was pivotal in integrating over 550 princely states into India, a unification celebrated during National Unity Day.

In a seminar at Vishwas Nagar, speakers lauded Patel's vision and courage, urging civil servants to emulate his dedication to public service. Chief Minister Gupta and others emphasized the importance of Patel's administrative foresight, encouraging officers to prioritize transparency, ethics, and service principles in their work.

