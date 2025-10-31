Left Menu

Celebrating Unity: Sardar Patel's Legacy and National Unity Day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid homage to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, highlighting his unifying contributions to India. Marking National Unity Day, events across the country celebrated his legacy, with a notable parade in Gujarat and a government seminar in Delhi emphasizing civil service virtues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Singh Verma, honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the 'Run for Unity' event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Sardar Patel, often referred to as the 'Iron Man of India', is remembered for his relentless efforts towards the country's unification.

Patel's 150th birth anniversary was marked by nationwide events, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a grand parade in Gujarat. As India's first home minister and deputy prime minister, Patel was pivotal in integrating over 550 princely states into India, a unification celebrated during National Unity Day.

In a seminar at Vishwas Nagar, speakers lauded Patel's vision and courage, urging civil servants to emulate his dedication to public service. Chief Minister Gupta and others emphasized the importance of Patel's administrative foresight, encouraging officers to prioritize transparency, ethics, and service principles in their work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

