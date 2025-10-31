Left Menu

Tensions High as U.S. Seeks Stronger Indo-Pacific Ties Amid Rising Chinese Influence

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in key discussions in Malaysia with counterparts from China and India, focusing on U.S. regional influence. Talks included concerns over China's South China Sea activities and a new defense framework with India. Hegseth's visit follows Trump's provocative call for U.S. nuclear weapons testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:01 IST
In a bid to strengthen U.S. influence in the Indo-Pacific, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held critical discussions at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, meeting with officials from China and India. The meetings aimed at addressing concerns over China's assertive moves in the South China Sea and boosting regional security alliances.

Hegseth underscored the U.S. commitment to its interests, notably announcing a new 10-year defense cooperation framework with India, which he hailed as essential for regional stability. The discussions come amid trade tensions, after the U.S. imposed hefty tariffs on Indian goods due to its Russian oil imports.

The visit also follows former President Donald Trump's controversial call to resume U.S. nuclear weapons testing, creating confusion in Washington about the intended scope. Hegseth remained tight-lipped on the matter but stressed continued U.S. support for Southeast Asia against a backdrop of increasing Chinese influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

