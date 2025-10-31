Left Menu

Cross-Border Collaboration Crucial for Combating Wildfires

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin highlights the critical need for cross-border cooperation with Canada to address severe wildfires impacting air quality in both countries. The environmental concern is now considered as important as addressing the fentanyl crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:01 IST
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized the urgency of cross-border collaboration with Canada to tackle the escalating wildfire crisis. He spoke to reporters on Friday, underscoring the seriousness of the issue that has heavily impacted air quality on both sides of the border.

Recent months have witnessed Canada grappling with intense wildfires, resulting in a ripple effect that has degraded air quality not just within its own borders, but highlighting international concerns, especially in neighboring regions in the United States.

Zeldin stressed that this environmental issue should be prioritized alongside other significant cross-border matters such as the fentanyl crisis, suggesting a unified approach to address these growing challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

