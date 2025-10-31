Cross-Border Collaboration Crucial for Combating Wildfires

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized the urgency of cross-border collaboration with Canada to tackle the escalating wildfire crisis. He spoke to reporters on Friday, underscoring the seriousness of the issue that has heavily impacted air quality on both sides of the border.

Recent months have witnessed Canada grappling with intense wildfires, resulting in a ripple effect that has degraded air quality not just within its own borders, but highlighting international concerns, especially in neighboring regions in the United States.

Zeldin stressed that this environmental issue should be prioritized alongside other significant cross-border matters such as the fentanyl crisis, suggesting a unified approach to address these growing challenges effectively.

