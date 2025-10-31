PM Modi Hails Arya Samaj’s 150-Year Legacy at International Arya Mahasammelan

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the International Arya Mahasammelan 2025 at Rohini, New Delhi, marking the 150th foundation year of Arya Samaj. The event, attended by prominent leaders, scholars, and devotees, celebrated the enduring legacy of Maharshi Swami Dayanand Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj and a pioneering reformer who ignited India’s spiritual and social awakening in the 19th century.

The Prime Minister described the occasion as “a divine experience filled with the energy of Vedic mantras and the blessings of Swami Dayanand Ji.” He expressed deep reverence for the saint’s ideals and noted that the presence of great thinkers and reformers of Arya Samaj has always filled him with unique inspiration and inner strength.

Celebrating the Bicentenary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and 150 Years of Arya Samaj

Recalling his association with the bicentenary celebrations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Ji’s birth, Shri Modi said he had participated in earlier events held at the saint’s birthplace in Gujarat and inaugurated the celebrations in Delhi. He noted that the two-year-long “Vichar Yajna”, initiated during those events, continued uninterrupted as a nationwide intellectual movement.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also released a commemorative coin and postal stamp to mark the 150th anniversary of Arya Samaj, describing it as a moment of national significance that celebrates India’s Vedic identity and philosophical heritage.

“The 150th anniversary of Arya Samaj is not just a celebration for one sect—it is a festival of the Vedic spirit of the entire nation,” he remarked.

Arya Samaj’s Enduring Role in India’s Freedom and Nation-Building

The Prime Minister underscored the historic role of Arya Samaj in India’s freedom struggle, noting that the movement provided ideological and moral strength to revolutionaries and reformers alike.

He cited the examples of Lala Lajpat Rai, Swami Shraddhanand, and Ram Prasad Bismil, who were deeply inspired by the teachings of Arya Samaj. Despite their enormous contribution, he lamented that Arya Samaj’s role in India’s independence movement has not received due recognition.

“From challenging colonial narratives to upholding India’s cultural identity, Arya Samaj has always stood as the guardian of Indianness,” Shri Modi asserted.

He observed that Arya Samaj fearlessly confronted divisive ideologies, defended the nation’s moral fabric, and inspired countless individuals to dedicate themselves to the cause of freedom and reform.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati: The Sage Who Awakened a Nation

Prime Minister Modi paid glowing tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati Ji, describing him as a visionary sage who reawakened India’s suppressed national consciousness during the colonial era.

He recounted how Swami Ji’s call to “Return to the Vedas” came at a time when superstitions, social evils, and colonial propaganda had clouded the minds of Indians.

“In an era when India’s confidence was shattered and our traditions were mocked, a young ascetic from the Himalayas stood up and declared that India must rediscover its Vedic roots,” the Prime Minister said.

He highlighted that Swami Dayanand not only fought against British distortions of Indian heritage but also challenged caste discrimination, untouchability, and gender inequality, bringing a revolutionary transformation to social thought.

Under his guidance, Arya Samaj founded schools and Gurukuls for women’s education, including the renowned Jalandhar girls’ school, which later evolved into a full-fledged college.

Women’s Empowerment and India’s Progress

Acknowledging the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the Prime Minister drew parallels between Swami Dayanand Ji’s vision for women’s emancipation and the modern transformation of India’s daughters.

He cited the example of President Smt. Droupadi Murmu’s recent flight in a Rafale jet with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, emphasizing India’s progress in women’s empowerment, science, and defence.

“Today, India’s daughters are flying fighter jets, leading research in Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, and revolutionizing agriculture as ‘Drone Didis’. This is the fulfillment of Swami Dayanand Ji’s dream,” he said proudly.

Arya Samaj’s Role in Preserving India’s Educational Heritage

The Prime Minister credited Arya Samaj with reviving India’s ancient Gurukul tradition, which colonial policies had attempted to destroy. He noted that Gurukuls were once the foundation of India’s global leadership in knowledge and science, but systematic dismantling during British rule eroded this legacy.

“Arya Samaj saved the Gurukul system from extinction and modernized it by combining traditional wisdom with contemporary education,” Shri Modi said.

He expressed gratitude to Arya Samaj for preserving India’s sacred educational ethos, now reinforced under the National Education Policy (NEP), which re-establishes the link between learning, values, and character-building.

Honouring Arya Samaj’s Spirit of Service

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the countless contributions of Arya Samaj to social welfare and humanitarian causes. From rehabilitating refugees during Partition to providing aid during natural disasters, Arya Samaj members have remained at the forefront of national service.

He saluted reformers like Swami Shraddhanand, who gave their lives to protect social harmony and unity, and said their energy continues to inspire the nation.

Linking Vedic Ideals with Modern Global Vision

Drawing from the Vedic verse “Krinvanto Vishwam Aryam”—“Let us ennoble the entire world”—the Prime Minister connected Swami Dayanand’s vision to India’s modern global outlook.

He explained how India’s philosophy of universal well-being and sustainable development mirrors Vedic values and continues to shape its international initiatives such as:

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), promoting sustainability.

One Sun, One World, One Grid, uniting the world through clean energy.

International Yoga Day, spreading the principles of balance and wellness.

“What Swami Dayanand envisioned 150 years ago is today guiding India’s role in global welfare,” Shri Modi remarked.

PM Modi’s Appeal: Arya Samaj to Lead New National Missions

The Prime Minister called upon the Arya Samaj community to actively participate in India’s new development missions, connecting their historic legacy with contemporary national priorities.

He urged Arya Samaj institutions to take part in:

Gyan Bharatam Mission, which seeks to digitize and preserve ancient manuscripts.

Promotion of Shri Anna (millets), aligning with India’s ancient agricultural and spiritual traditions.

Water conservation campaigns under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” afforestation campaign, symbolizing harmony between humanity and nature.

“Arya Samaj has always preserved the Vedic spirit of public participation. Now is the time to connect that energy with the nation’s new resolve for a self-reliant and sustainable future,” he said.

“Sangachchhadhwam Samvadadhwam”: A Call for Collective National Progress

Quoting another Vedic verse, “Sangachchhadhwam Samvadadhwam Sam Vo Manansi Janatam”, Shri Modi urged everyone to walk together, speak together, and think together.

He emphasized that this invocation should be seen as a national call to unity and shared purpose, embodying the same collective spirit that has guided the Arya Samaj for 150 years.

“Arya Samaj has been a guiding light for social reform, knowledge, and nation-building. The thoughts of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Ji will continue to illuminate the path of human welfare for centuries,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event witnessed the presence of Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Shri Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, scholars, religious leaders, and international delegates associated with the Arya Samaj movement.

The International Arya Mahasammelan 2025 reaffirmed India’s timeless message of Vedic wisdom, equality, and global harmony, echoing the life and teachings of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati Ji, whose clarion call—“Back to the Vedas”—continues to inspire the nation’s journey toward enlightenment, unity, and progress.