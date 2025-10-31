Left Menu

Punjab Police Arrests Operatives for Pro-Khalistan Slogans

Three operatives of the banned Sikhs for Justice group were arrested in Punjab for painting pro-Khalistan slogans on school walls. The operation, involving local and counterintelligence agencies, linked their actions to funding from abroad. Legal action under relevant laws is ongoing.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Punjab law enforcement has arrested three members of the banned Sikhs for Justice organization. They are accused of disseminating pro-Khalistan slogans across school walls in two Punjabi villages, according to the police on Friday.

State Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, highlighted the rapid response of the joint operation between Counter Intelligence Bathinda and Bathinda Police, which successfully apprehended the suspects. The operation was reportedly fuelled by directives from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a USA-based leader of the group, who is believed to have coordinated these actions with foreign financial support.

Senior officials, including SSP Amneet Kondal and Additional IG Avneet Kaur Sidhu, revealed that the suspects were lured by monetary offers to engage in these activities. Legal proceedings have commenced under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

