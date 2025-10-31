Dr. Jitendra Singh, Mizoram Governor Discuss Lavender Mission and NE Growth

During his visit to Mizoram, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, called on Governor General (Retd.) V.K. Singh at Raj Bhavan, Aizawl, to deliberate on new avenues of scientific, agricultural, and socio-economic development in the North-Eastern region. The meeting focused on enhancing peace, prosperity, and innovation-led growth, with particular emphasis on the introduction of the Aroma Mission’s lavender cultivation programme in Mizoram.

The discussion reflected the Union Government’s larger strategy of integrating science-based rural entrepreneurship with local resources to foster self-reliant and environmentally sustainable development in the North-East.

Promoting Peace and Progress in the North-East

During the interaction, the Governor commended the Modi Government’s consistent efforts toward ensuring peace and stability in the North-Eastern states, noting that the region has undergone a remarkable transformation in the past decade.

He cited that the government’s development-first approach, coupled with improved infrastructure, connectivity, and investment in social sectors, has brought the region closer to the national mainstream. The Governor remarked that Mizoram, known for its rich biodiversity and vibrant community-based culture, stands at the cusp of an economic resurgence under the current developmental initiatives.

Lavender Cultivation: A New Avenue for Mizoram’s Farmers

A major highlight of the meeting was the proposal to introduce lavender cultivation in Mizoram under the Aroma Mission, a flagship programme of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Launched in 2016, the Aroma Mission aims to boost India’s aromatic crop cultivation, processing, and value chain development, thereby generating employment and entrepreneurship in rural and semi-urban areas. Its “purple revolution”—the large-scale cultivation of lavender—first took root in Jammu and Kashmir, transforming it into a hub for aromatic oil production and agro-entrepreneurship.

The success of this initiative has since inspired expansion into Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, where lavender farming has become a new model of high-value, low-volume agriculture that empowers farmers, especially youth and women, through sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Encouraged by these outcomes, the Governor of Mizoram expressed keen interest in replicating the model in the state’s upper hill regions, where climatic and soil conditions are favourable for aromatic crop cultivation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh: Science and Technology for Rural Empowerment

Welcoming the proposal, Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that the Ministry of Science and Technology, through CSIR, would soon prepare a detailed action plan to launch a Lavender Entrepreneurship Programme in Mizoram. He emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government’s mission to blend science, innovation, and local resources for inclusive rural development.

“The Aroma Mission is a shining example of how technology and innovation can transform the lives of farmers in remote and ecologically sensitive regions. Lavender cultivation not only enhances rural incomes but also creates value-added industries in fragrance, cosmetics, and wellness sectors,” the Minister said.

Dr. Singh added that the programme will be implemented with the active participation of local communities, farmers’ cooperatives, and start-ups, ensuring skill development and market linkages for sustainable growth.

North-East: A Model of Inclusive Development

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s focus on the region, Dr. Jitendra Singh observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the North-East nearly 60 times since 2014—more than all previous Prime Ministers combined. This, he said, reflects the Centre’s deep commitment to regional integration and equitable development.

“The North-East is no longer considered a peripheral region—it is now a gateway to India’s growth and an integral part of our national vision,” Dr. Singh stated.

He noted that numerous central schemes such as the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), Digital North-East Vision 2022, and PM-DevINE (Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East) have accelerated infrastructure growth, entrepreneurship, and innovation in the region.

The Minister also emphasized that scientific missions like the Aroma Mission, Bioeconomy initiatives, and Himalayan Research Programmes are designed to leverage the region’s unique biodiversity and agro-climatic diversity.

Lavender Mission: From J&K to the North-East

The introduction of lavender farming in Mizoram will not only create new income streams for farmers but also strengthen eco-tourism and agri-based industries. The essential oils extracted from lavender are used globally in perfumes, pharmaceuticals, and aromatherapy, offering high export potential.

Under CSIR’s mentorship, farmers receive training in plant cultivation, distillation, quality control, and entrepreneurial management, enabling them to establish small-scale units for value addition. In Jammu and Kashmir, this initiative led to the emergence of over 3,000 lavender entrepreneurs—a model that Mizoram aims to emulate.

Given Mizoram’s hilly terrain and moderate climate, similar outcomes are anticipated. The programme also aligns with India’s National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) and Atmanirbhar Bharat goals, integrating environmental conservation with economic self-reliance.

A Shared Vision for Sustainable Growth

The meeting between Dr. Jitendra Singh and Governor V.K. Singh underscored the Centre’s long-term vision for building a self-reliant, innovation-driven North-East. Both leaders agreed that sustainable entrepreneurship and localized scientific interventions are key to ensuring long-term peace and prosperity in the region.

Dr. Singh reiterated that the Science & Technology Ministry will continue to collaborate closely with state governments to introduce programmes in biotechnology, renewable energy, and agro-innovation, tailored to local needs.