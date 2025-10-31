Delhi's New Excise Proposals Aim for Better Liquor Retail Experience

In a move aimed at enhancing the liquor retail experience in Delhi, draft proposals for a new excise policy suggest larger and upgraded liquor stores, alongside increased per-bottle margins for retailers. According to official sources, the draft, championed by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, is nearing completion.

The proposal continues the current retail structure where four Delhi government corporations operate liquor vends, eschewing private entities. The draft advocates increasing margins from Rs 50 for Indian Made Foreign Liquor to Rs 100 for imported alcohols, potentially boosting the range and quality of stocked items.

With over 700 government-run liquor stores in the city, the revised policy proposes setting up larger outlets in malls and shopping complexes for a better consumer experience, steering clear of schools, residential, and religious areas. The new policy will undergo public consultation before obtaining final approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)