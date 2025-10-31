Historic Justice: First Russian Soldier Handed Over for Trial in Lithuania

In an unprecedented move, Ukraine has transferred a Russian soldier accused of torture and illegal detention to Lithuania for trial. This marks the first case involving a third country's justice system since Russia began its war nearly four years ago.

According to Lithuanian General Prosecutor Nida Grunskiene, the Russian marine was involved in managing a detention centre in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, where a Lithuanian citizen was among the victims. Arrested on the frontline in 2023, the suspect has been charged with war crimes, including torture.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Russian mission in Vilnius commented on the situation. Prosecutors from Ukraine and Lithuania collaborated to identify the suspect. This case could set a new precedent for international justice in addressing alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces during their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)