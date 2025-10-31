Military Legal Officer Resigns Amid Video Leak Scandal
Israeli Chief Advocate General, Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, resigned following a video leak showing abuse of a Palestinian detainee. The inquiry led to criminal charges against soldiers, stirred political backlash, and raised concerns over human rights in detention camps. Right-wing politicians criticized the inquiry as targeting the military.
Israeli Advocate General, Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, announced her resignation on Friday amidst controversy over a video leak illustrating abuse by soldiers toward a Palestinian detainee. The footage, leaked in August 2024, incited significant condemnation and led to criminal charges against five soldiers.
The inquiry has attracted fervent criticism from right-wing politicians, leading to public protests and break-ins at military bases. Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed an ongoing criminal investigation into the leak, enforcing leave for Tomer-Yerushalmi, who defended her actions as protective measures against military legal department smears.
Rights groups expressed concern over detainee treatment, while Tomer-Yerushalmi emphasized the necessity of probing alleged abuses, despite referring to detainees as severe terrorists. The situation has become a focal point in political debates, with opposing views on handling such incidents emerging starkly.
