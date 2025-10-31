Left Menu

Shocking Murder of CPI(M) Leader in Telangana

Samineni Rama Rao, a CPI(M) leader, was murdered near his home in Telangana's Khammam district. Rao was stabbed by unidentified individuals and died on the spot. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister expressed grief and urged immediate apprehension of the culprits. Police suspect one person and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:08 IST
A CPI(M) leader was brutally murdered in Telangana's Khammam district, raising concerns over political violence in the region. Samineni Rama Rao, aged 70, was attacked near his residence in Patarlapadu village, according to police sources.

The shocking incident occurred on Friday when unidentified individuals allegedly stabbed Rao with knives, resulting in his immediate death. The assailants swiftly fled the scene, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Reacting to the tragic event, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, expressed profound shock and extended condolences to Rao's family, emphasizing the urgency of capturing the perpetrators. Law enforcement is actively investigating, suspecting the involvement of one individual, as stated by Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

