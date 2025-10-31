Shocking Murder of CPI(M) Leader in Telangana

A CPI(M) leader was brutally murdered in Telangana's Khammam district, raising concerns over political violence in the region. Samineni Rama Rao, aged 70, was attacked near his residence in Patarlapadu village, according to police sources.

The shocking incident occurred on Friday when unidentified individuals allegedly stabbed Rao with knives, resulting in his immediate death. The assailants swiftly fled the scene, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

Reacting to the tragic event, Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, expressed profound shock and extended condolences to Rao's family, emphasizing the urgency of capturing the perpetrators. Law enforcement is actively investigating, suspecting the involvement of one individual, as stated by Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt.

(With inputs from agencies.)