Justice Manmohan Advocates for Strengthening Arbitration in India

Justice Manmohan of the Supreme Court emphasized the necessity to support arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism instead of placing barriers. He urged reconsideration of a finance ministry decision against arbitration for disputes above Rs 10 crore, advocating for institutional arbitration's role in speedy and fair conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:38 IST
Justice Manmohan of the Supreme Court has called for greater support of arbitration as an effective alternative dispute resolution mechanism. Speaking at the IDRC's 'Fourth Arbitration in India Conclave, 2025', he stressed the importance of courts assisting arbitration rather than obstructing it.

The apex court judge urged Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to review a Finance Ministry decision mandating disputes over Rs 10 crore not go to arbitration. Justice Manmohan highlighted the need for legislative changes to aid institutional arbitration and its role in resolving disputes fairly and expediently.

Justice Manmohan lauded the work of Divyansh H Rathi, IDRC's advocate and Secretary, for his contributions to arbitration. He emphasized the creation of more institutions like IDRC to ensure justice is both accessible and punctual, transforming it from an aspiration into reality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

