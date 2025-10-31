Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run on Ambejogai Ring Road

A 52-year-old motorcyclist, Chandrakant Murlidhar Gangane, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on the Ambejogai Ring Road, police revealed late Friday.

The accident, which occurred near the Manavlok office, left residents in shock as the unidentified driver sped away, leaving Gangane seriously injured.

Despite immediate efforts by locals who transported him to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital, Gangane was declared dead on arrival. An investigation by Ambejogai City Police is now underway.