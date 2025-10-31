Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run on Ambejogai Ring Road

A fatal hit-and-run accident on the Ambejogai Ring Road claimed the life of 52-year-old Chandrakant Murlidhar Gangane. The unidentified driver fled the scene, leaving Gangane, a resident and chief chemist at Ranjani Sugar Factory, dead upon arrival at the local hospital. Police have launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 31-10-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 23:17 IST
A 52-year-old motorcyclist, Chandrakant Murlidhar Gangane, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on the Ambejogai Ring Road, police revealed late Friday.

The accident, which occurred near the Manavlok office, left residents in shock as the unidentified driver sped away, leaving Gangane seriously injured.

Despite immediate efforts by locals who transported him to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital, Gangane was declared dead on arrival. An investigation by Ambejogai City Police is now underway.

