Tragic Witchcraft Allegation Leads to Murder in Jharkhand

A 59-year-old woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was allegedly murdered due to witchcraft accusations. The decomposed body of Jamuna Purty was found near a village culvert. Her son, Sanatan Purty, claims villagers blamed his mother for multiple deaths, leading to her murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 01-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, a 59-year-old woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was allegedly murdered over suspicions of practising witchcraft, as confirmed by police on Saturday.

Sonua Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Shashi Bala Bhengra, revealed that Jamuna Purty's decomposed body was discovered near a culvert in Balijuri village. Her son, Sanatan Purty, alleges that villagers targeted his mother, accusing her of witchcraft whenever a death occurred in the community.

The eldest son, having returned from Chennai after being informed of his mother's disappearance, pointed fingers at local villagers. Meanwhile, a prior FIR lodged by his sister-in-law Sukhmati Purty reported the abduction. Authorities await the post-mortem results for further clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

