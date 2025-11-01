Tragic Witchcraft Allegation Leads to Murder in Jharkhand

In a shocking turn of events, a 59-year-old woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was allegedly murdered over suspicions of practising witchcraft, as confirmed by police on Saturday.

Sonua Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Shashi Bala Bhengra, revealed that Jamuna Purty's decomposed body was discovered near a culvert in Balijuri village. Her son, Sanatan Purty, alleges that villagers targeted his mother, accusing her of witchcraft whenever a death occurred in the community.

The eldest son, having returned from Chennai after being informed of his mother's disappearance, pointed fingers at local villagers. Meanwhile, a prior FIR lodged by his sister-in-law Sukhmati Purty reported the abduction. Authorities await the post-mortem results for further clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)