Tragic Witchcraft Allegation Leads to Murder in Jharkhand
A 59-year-old woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was allegedly murdered due to witchcraft accusations. The decomposed body of Jamuna Purty was found near a village culvert. Her son, Sanatan Purty, claims villagers blamed his mother for multiple deaths, leading to her murder.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a 59-year-old woman in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was allegedly murdered over suspicions of practising witchcraft, as confirmed by police on Saturday.
Sonua Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Shashi Bala Bhengra, revealed that Jamuna Purty's decomposed body was discovered near a culvert in Balijuri village. Her son, Sanatan Purty, alleges that villagers targeted his mother, accusing her of witchcraft whenever a death occurred in the community.
The eldest son, having returned from Chennai after being informed of his mother's disappearance, pointed fingers at local villagers. Meanwhile, a prior FIR lodged by his sister-in-law Sukhmati Purty reported the abduction. Authorities await the post-mortem results for further clarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)