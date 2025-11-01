Left Menu

Karnataka CM Demands Fair Share for Kannada Amidst Hindi Imposition Claims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the central government of neglecting the Kannada language and imposing Hindi. He highlighted financial injustices towards Karnataka and called for laws to support Kannada as a medium of instruction to counteract this linguistic overshadowing.

Updated: 01-11-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 12:08 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah charged the central government with neglect and bias, claiming that Kannada is being sidelined by Hindi imposition. During a speech on Rajyotsava Day, he criticized the federal approach for offering insufficient financial returns despite Karnataka's substantial contributions.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that Kannada's growth is hindered by lack of funds while other languages receive more support. He stressed that Kannada's status as a classical language is being undermined and called for resistance against such anti-Kannada sentiments.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of promoting Kannada language and culture, advocating for legislative measures to ensure mother tongue-based education, warning that the dominance of English and Hindi might erode local talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

