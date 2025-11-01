Karnataka CM Demands Fair Share for Kannada Amidst Hindi Imposition Claims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah charged the central government with neglect and bias, claiming that Kannada is being sidelined by Hindi imposition. During a speech on Rajyotsava Day, he criticized the federal approach for offering insufficient financial returns despite Karnataka's substantial contributions.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that Kannada's growth is hindered by lack of funds while other languages receive more support. He stressed that Kannada's status as a classical language is being undermined and called for resistance against such anti-Kannada sentiments.

The chief minister emphasized the importance of promoting Kannada language and culture, advocating for legislative measures to ensure mother tongue-based education, warning that the dominance of English and Hindi might erode local talent.

