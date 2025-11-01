India's Collective Security Vision for a Free Indo-Pacific

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a compelling case for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, free from coercion, speaking against a backdrop of growing global concern over China's assertive military posture in the area.

Addressing an ASEAN defence ministers' conclave in Kuala Lumpur, Singh highlighted the need for a 'collective security' approach to safeguard the sovereignty of every nation within the region. He underscored India's commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, stressing that adherence to these principles is crucial for the protection of all regional stakeholders.

Singh urged for enhanced cooperation and dialogue through platforms like ADMM-Plus, positioning India's vision within the framework of ASEAN-led inclusive regional security architecture. He reiterated India's readiness to foster regional peace, stability, and advancement across multiple domains.

