Businessman's Dispute Turns Fatal in Jharkhand
A businessman was fatally shot in Jharkhand's Pakur district due to an election-related dispute. The incident involved Magbool Shaikh, who was allegedly killed by Lalan Shaikh. Preliminary investigations suggest a prolonged disagreement regarding panchayat election support, leading to the shooting. An FIR has been filed, and the accused is arrested.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Pakur district as a 45-year-old businessman was shot dead, local police disclosed on Saturday.
Identified as Magbool Shaikh, also known as Shaikhu, the victim hailed from Lakhanpur village. Gaurav Kumar, Officer in Charge of Pakur Mufasil police station, confirmed that the shooting occurred Friday night. The alleged shooter, Lalan Shaikh, has since been arrested. The victim, a stone crusher unit owner, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Bengal.
Preliminary findings suggest a long-standing conflict between the two men stemming from panchayat election support. As Magbool Shaikh was returning home from a nearby tea shop, the shooting took place. Authorities have completed the victim's post-mortem and filed an FIR under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, with the accused now in custody.
