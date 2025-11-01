Left Menu

Businessman's Dispute Turns Fatal in Jharkhand

A businessman was fatally shot in Jharkhand's Pakur district due to an election-related dispute. The incident involved Magbool Shaikh, who was allegedly killed by Lalan Shaikh. Preliminary investigations suggest a prolonged disagreement regarding panchayat election support, leading to the shooting. An FIR has been filed, and the accused is arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakur | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:23 IST
Businessman's Dispute Turns Fatal in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Pakur district as a 45-year-old businessman was shot dead, local police disclosed on Saturday.

Identified as Magbool Shaikh, also known as Shaikhu, the victim hailed from Lakhanpur village. Gaurav Kumar, Officer in Charge of Pakur Mufasil police station, confirmed that the shooting occurred Friday night. The alleged shooter, Lalan Shaikh, has since been arrested. The victim, a stone crusher unit owner, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Bengal.

Preliminary findings suggest a long-standing conflict between the two men stemming from panchayat election support. As Magbool Shaikh was returning home from a nearby tea shop, the shooting took place. Authorities have completed the victim's post-mortem and filed an FIR under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, with the accused now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025