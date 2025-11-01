Businessman's Dispute Turns Fatal in Jharkhand

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Pakur district as a 45-year-old businessman was shot dead, local police disclosed on Saturday.

Identified as Magbool Shaikh, also known as Shaikhu, the victim hailed from Lakhanpur village. Gaurav Kumar, Officer in Charge of Pakur Mufasil police station, confirmed that the shooting occurred Friday night. The alleged shooter, Lalan Shaikh, has since been arrested. The victim, a stone crusher unit owner, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Bengal.

Preliminary findings suggest a long-standing conflict between the two men stemming from panchayat election support. As Magbool Shaikh was returning home from a nearby tea shop, the shooting took place. Authorities have completed the victim's post-mortem and filed an FIR under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, with the accused now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)