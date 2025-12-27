Power Struggle: Kerala Panchayat Elections Reveal Mixed Results
Kerala held elections for district, block, and grama panchayats, witnessing a power tussle between the UDF and LDF, with each securing seven district panchayats. The UDF led in more grama and block panchayats, while the BJP garnered 25 grama panchayats but fell short in larger councils.
The elections for district, block, and grama panchayat positions across Kerala on Saturday showcased a sharp contest between political factions. Both the UDF and LDF succeeded in clinching control of seven district panchayats each, appointing their respective presidents and vice-presidents to significant roles.
In Thiruvananthapuram, LDF's V Priyadarshini and B P Murali were elected as president and vice-president, respectively, while UDF's K G Radhakrishna and Sinta Jacob took over in Ernakulam. Similarly, Kozhikode saw UDF's Mili Mohan and K K Navas assuming leadership roles.
Despite winning 25 grama panchayats, the BJP failed to secure any major victories in block or district panchayats. A lack of majority in certain panchayats led to unconventional methods, like a draw of lots, to appoint leaders, while smaller parties offered crucial support, shaping the political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
