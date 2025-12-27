Power Struggle: Kerala Panchayat Elections Reveal Mixed Results

The elections for district, block, and grama panchayat positions across Kerala on Saturday showcased a sharp contest between political factions. Both the UDF and LDF succeeded in clinching control of seven district panchayats each, appointing their respective presidents and vice-presidents to significant roles.

In Thiruvananthapuram, LDF's V Priyadarshini and B P Murali were elected as president and vice-president, respectively, while UDF's K G Radhakrishna and Sinta Jacob took over in Ernakulam. Similarly, Kozhikode saw UDF's Mili Mohan and K K Navas assuming leadership roles.

Despite winning 25 grama panchayats, the BJP failed to secure any major victories in block or district panchayats. A lack of majority in certain panchayats led to unconventional methods, like a draw of lots, to appoint leaders, while smaller parties offered crucial support, shaping the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)